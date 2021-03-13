7 killed, 53 injured in car bomb last

At least 7 people lost their lives and 53 others were injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan. The car bomb blast took place near a police station in the Herat province. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead.

A van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city in the evening. Dozens of homes and shops were also damaged in the blast. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the blast.

Eight bodies, including two women, three children, two male civilians, and one member of the military, had been taken to hospitals. Forty-seven others including, 20 women, 11 men, eight children and eight security forces members have been injured.