Avatar sets ‘endgame’; returns to all-time top in movie box office

Avatar will always remain special for how science was beautifully intertwined with imagination. James Cameron’s science-fiction blockbuster has now returned to the top of all-time movie box office charts. This happened after the film was re-released in China.

“Avatar,”debuted in the year 2009, held the global box office title for over a decade. In 2019, it was overtaken by Marvel superhero epic “Avengers: Endgame”. After the re-release in China, Cameron’s film rung up an estimated $3.5 million in new ticket sales.

However, both the hit films are now owned by Disney after the company bought entertainment assets from Fox in 2019. Cameron has been working on four sequels to “Avatar.” The next film which was delayed several times, is presently scheduled for a release in December 2022.