Check here to know why Rose water becomes inevitable in your summer routine

Rosewater is one of the most underlooked products in your skincare management. It helps you to calm down during your stress times, and also it becomes very important that one should stock it during the intense summer days. Rosewater goes great in struggling with various skin-related distress like fatigue, anxiety, and dryness.

According to an expert, Akshit Goel, founder of TNW-The Natural Wash, rose water can do wonders if added to our skincare routine.

It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. As the summer is yet to arrive, we will have a lot of issues related to our skin. Some of these conditions include redness and inflammation. “The cause of it can be several factors like an allergic reaction or immune system dysfunction, but a sure shot solution is rose water,” says Goel.

It also has skin healing potential. “By including rose water in your daily skin routine during summer, you can effectively reduce blackheads, whiteheads, acne, and pimples. Because it is very hydrating, it also helps to battle the early signs of wrinkles and fine lines,” he further explains.

Rosewater can be used as a face mist. As the temperatures are slowly rising, fresh cool rosewater is needed to get through the day. Goel suggests, “Whenever you are drained and realize the need for feeling refreshed, you can just go for a little rose water mist.” “Even if there’s makeup on the face, a little spray over the same will make the face appear more radiant,” he added. In addition to all these benefits, it works great for your hair and scalp. During summer, our scalp often tends to get dry. This ends in dandruff and rose water can help to recover because it is also a mild astringent. “The rose water reduces dandruff and oiliness, for those suffering from conditions like psoriasis and eczema,” he added.