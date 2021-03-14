Dhoni with his New monk look; avatar gone viral

Since the time he entered the world of cricket, MS Dhoni has been inspiring with his works and looks. Whenever we think of his old days as a new face, we often remember him as a handsome young man with long and silky hair. He kept on changing his looks but stayed consistent throughout his efforts. And now the former India captain is spotted in a completely different look ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League. A strange look indeed!!

A picture has gone viral on social media in which Dhoni can be seen dressed as a monk with no hair on his head. Fans are okay with their star’s monk look but they have been left wondering what led to the sudden transformation. Many are stunned as on why he chose the monk look when he can try several other looks. The picture was shared by the official Twitter handle of Star Sports.

Fans began pouring in comments seeing the new look. Some of them said that Dhoni might have dressed as a monk for a commercial shoot or the new ad of the upcoming IPL season which is all set to begin from April 10 in India.

Dhoni is now in Chennai for his preparations for the new season of IPL with some of his other Chennai Super Kings teammates. Dhoni was completely out of touch in IPL 2020 in UAE last year as he managed to get only 200 runs in 14 games. Anyway he will be leading the three-time champions once again this season and is hopeful of inspiring the team to their fourth title in what can be his last season in IPL. CSK is set to kick-off the IPL battle 2021 against Delhi Capitals, the second game of the season on April 10.