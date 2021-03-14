Indian legends beat South Africa by 56 runs ; Sachin,Yuvraj make merry

Indian Legends team led by master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar has won over South Africa in Road Safety World Series. Chasing India’s target of 204, Jonty Rhodes team lost the way and could muster only 148/7 in their 20 overs. Sachin & Yuvraj Singh batted well for their half centuries.India won the game by a huge margin of 56 runs.

For India, Sachin himself was the top scorer Indian victory as he made 60 of just 37 balls. Yuvraj Singh performed aggressively like olden days by scoring 52* of just 22 balls which included 6 sixes and then also scalpped two South African wickets while bowling. As in the previous matchagainst England, Yusuf Pathan rolled his arms over and took two key wickets and returned with the final figures of 3/34 in South African innings.

Yuvraj Singh on Saturday turned back the clock as he smashed four consecutive sixes to Zander De Bruyn in the match. Interestingly, in the post match conference Yuvraj said that he wanted to hit the fifth six but decided not to as he wanted to have the strike in the last two overs in order to put on a big total.In the 18th over of the match,the leftie reminded of his 2007 World T20 heroics of six sixes in one over of Stuart Broad.

“So after the fourth sixes, I was looking for fifth six but there were also two overs to go so I decided to rotate the strike and bat till the end to have a big score. The wicket was really good and the South had won the last game. So I wanted to bat till the end and am happy to do that,” said Yuvraj Singh after the match.