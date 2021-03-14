Now you can draw and update missing roads in Google Maps ; Read more…

Google has created it feasible via updating its map editing experience in more than 80 nations, to enable Maps users to supplement missing roads and realign, rename or delete incorrect ones. Next time when you see a road not subsisting on Google Maps during your journey, you can easily draw and update the Maps directly through a new road editing tool.

“When you see a road missing on maps.google.com, simply click on the side menu button, go to ‘Edit the map’, and select ‘Missing Road.’ Now the power to map is in your hands!” Kevin Reece, Director of Product, Google Maps, said in a report on Thursday. You can attach missing roads by drawing lines, quickly rename roads, change road directionality, and realign or remove inaccurate roads.”You can even let us know if a road is closed with details like dates, reasons, and directions. To make sure the suggestions and edits are accurate, we’ll vet contributed road updates before publishing them,” Reece informed.

This characteristic is working out over the upcoming months in more than 80 nations where people can already report road updates on Google Maps. The company also declared that to assist local businesses in Google Search and Maps, people using Android in the US can join its first nationwide challenge to gather valuable reviews, photos, and updates.

In the subsequent weeks, the company stated it will follow out a new content model in Google Maps: photo updates which is an uncomplicated way to discover and share experiences and highlights with recent photos. “A Google Maps photo update is a recent snapshot of a place with a short text description, without the need to leave a review or rating,” it added. Photo updates can assist people to make more knowledgeable judgments with a place’s most new images. Google relies on 170 billion high-definition Street View images from 87 countries, participation from hundreds of millions of businesses and people using Google Maps, and authoritative data from more than 10,000 local governments, transit agencies, and organizations.