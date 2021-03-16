Mozart of Madras, A R Rahman joins upcoming sequel in Heropanti franchise

Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman joins the team of Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff’s upcoming sequel in the Heropanti franchise.

“AR RAHMAN – MEHBOOB JOIN #HEROPANTI2 TEAM… #ARRahman [music] and #Mehboob [lyrics] come on board for #Heropanti2… Stars #TigerShroff… Directed by #AhmedKhan… Produced by #SajidNadiadwala… 3 Dec 2021 release” trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news in his Twitter.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also shared the news on his social media and called it an “absolute honor and privilege to work with the legendary maestro.” It was in 2014, Tiger marked his Bollywood debut with the actioner Heropanti directed by Sabbir Khan.

“My first love is back; action, thrill, like never before! Lets celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas” Tiger penned about sequel of Heropanti 2 on his social media handle. The film starring Tara Sutaria as the female lead is expected to hit the theatres on December 3rd.