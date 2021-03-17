Pakistan Supreme courts says Imran Khan is incapable of running the country

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday criticized the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government on it’s failure to hold a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in the last two months.

The apex court’s criticism of the government occured at a hearing of the local body election case, with Justice Qazi Faez Isa heading the two-member bench.Underpinning the idea that census was a basic necessity to run the country, Justice Isa said: “Is it not the priority of the government to release the results of the census? Despite PTI forming government in three provinces, no decision is being taken in the council.”Either the government is not capable of running the country, or it is unable to make decisions,” the Justice remarked.

He also opined why the CCI report had been kept discrete “Are good deeds kept a secret? It raises questions,” he said.The judge, enquiring whether the country would operate in this manner, emphasised that the nation needs to know what the province and Centre are doing.

The two-member bench also expressed indignation over the promulgation of the njab Local Government Ordinance.The Punjab government does not want to conduct local body elections and the entire Punjab Assembly was changed at the request of one individual, he stated.Also the additional attorney general (AAG) told the court that the CCI would meet on March 24. “It is a sensitive issue, and the government wants to make a decision through consensus,” he opined.