New corruption charges imposed on Aung San Suu Kyi

The new military regime in Myanmar has imposed new corruption charges against Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted civilian leader. They charged Suu Kyi with violating an anti-corruption law. This is the latest of the several charges leveled against her. The charges leveled against her include owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

On Wednesday night, military broadcaster Myawady aired a video of a Myanmar businessman (Say Paing Construction Co-chairman Maung Weik) confessing to giving Suu Kyi a total of $550,000. According to him, the amount was handed over to her at her residence in four installments between 2018 and 2020 April. This was given to ensure the smooth functioning of his projects.

If convicted she would be prohibited from taking part in political activities. Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw denied the accusations and termed it as “groundless.” He said, “Aung San Suu Kyi may have her defects, but bribery and corruption are not her traits.” He added that most people in Myanmar will not believe the allegations.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s government was ousted by a military coup on Feb 1. They seized power after detaining Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders. They have also declared a one-year state of emergency. This brought thousands of people to the street. The junta resorted to a brutal crackdown that left at least 200 dead so far.