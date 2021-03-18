Write a Facebook post and “Earn”real money ; Get the details here…

Facebook is the most extensive social media system in the world. Whether you hold a full-fledged business or you only have one item to sell, anybody can earn money with Facebook. Anybody can get money with Facebook. Like anything in life, you require to be determined and not give up if your drive doesn’t work the first time.

The quality of your Facebook profile is working to be your best way of creating a first impression. There are many spammers on Facebook that encourage the world and never happen through. Make sure your Facebook profile makes it seem like you’re a real person. Set a picture of yourself or your business logo in your profile picture or cover photo section. Additionally, make sure you post the correct city you reside in so people don’t think you randomly post in the wrong group. Lastly, add contact information and a website link if you own a local or online business. Depending on how you are intending to make money with Facebook, you should also think about creating a separate account. This way, you can keep your personal and business movement separate.

What Can You Sell on Facebook?

About anything can be traded on Facebook. Most people utilize Facebook to market their used cars, secondhand items, handmade items, ebooks, and to advertise their weekend garage sale.

Few things you can’t sell on Facebook include:

Alcohol

Illicit drugs

Tobacco

Firearms

Animals

Real money gambling products

Certain healthcare products

In general, you can market anything on Facebook that you can purchase at a local store without having to show a photo id or a doctor’s prescription.

How to Make Money With Facebook

Once your profile is ready to operate, you’re now able to start earning money. In many instances, you’re going to be selling items or services you already own. But, we’ll also add a few other suggestions too.

1. Write a Facebook Post

If you just want to sell to your current Facebook friends, you can write a post. In the “What’s on your mind?” field, start typing what you want to sell. You can also include a picture of the item too. Posts only share with your friends, but they can be seen by others you don’t know if your friend shares the post. Maybe you’ve seen your own friend circles selling cars, real estate, and other possessions instead of going through the hassle of selling to a stranger. If you’ve never sold anything on Facebook you can use their posts as an example to model your post.

Follow Up On Facebook Messenger

Once a friend or group member shows interest, extend the conversation on Facebook Messenger. This private chat messaging service lets you stay in touch with previous customers and possible customers that didn’t make a sale the first time. If you’re continually flipping used items, you can hold these people in mind and send them a message when you eventually find an item they wanted originally.

2. Join Local Buy and Sell Groups

If you’re trying to market locally, there’s a great opportunity you probably won’t sell to a friend. That’s why you also need to enter your local buy and sell groups. Facebook makes it super simple to sell because you can constantly create the post in one group and you have the possibility to take other groups before the post goes live. As an example, let’s say you need to sell your car. Your local city or county most possibly has at least two separate buy and sell groups that hold used car listings. Even though you only make one post, it displays up in various groups and you get to stretch more Facebook members.

Some of the most popular groups are garage sales and automobiles. To quickly find the groups in your area, click the “Buy and Sell Groups” in the Explore menu. You can also search for group names to filter through the different options too. Every group has different selling policies so make sure you read the group guidelines before you post. Otherwise, the group moderators can delete your post or remove you from the group.

Create Your Own Group

If there isn’t a local group for the items you want to sell, you might consider starting your own group.

3. Sell on Facebook Marketplace

Don’t forget to sell on the Facebook Marketplace too. The Marketplace is a free-for-all feature where you can buy, sell, or trade almost anything in your local area. Although it’s not as specialized as local buy and sell groups, everybody has access to the Facebook Marketplace so they can easily share your post with their friends and maybe even find that special something they’ve been looking for.

4. Earn Refer-a-Friend Bonuses

Do you use an online service that you just love and want to share with others? Word of mouth recommendations is one of the most efficient forms of advertising. Companies know this and that’s why they offer a refer-a-friend bonus when your friends join by social media. One company that offers social media refer-a-friend bonuses is Rakuten. Maybe you already use them to earn cashback on nearly every online purchase yourself!

You can send email invites or click the social media share buttons in your account to share your referral link. If your friend signs up through your referral link, you can earn a cash bonus! More companies that you use regularly offer referral bonuses than you might realize. Take a minute or two and see if you can earn some extra cash by sharing your favorite apps and websites on social media.

5. Create Facebook Ads

You can create ads for someone else’s page or your page. As a business owner, you can run ads to help grow your business. For this suggestion, you will first need to create a Facebook Page for your business or website. In fact, think of Pages as “Facebook for Business.”Creating a Page is free and only takes a few minutes and any business or website is eligible. If you need a visual example, visit the Well Kept Wallet Facebook page to get an idea of what your Page can look like.

Once your page is created, you can share posts with your Page followers just like you can write posts on your personal timeline. Facebook Pages are the social media equivalent of having a mailing list; you can regularly send messages to your most loyal followers. For example, ice cream parlors might publish a weekly post mentioning the flavor of the week. However, don’t forget that you can make money posting ads on Facebook to reach people that currently don’t follow your Page. I suggest taking my friend Bobby’s Facebook Ads course to learn how to make money posting ads.

Tips to Create Facebook Ads

While Page posts can help you make money, you also need to use paid Facebook ads to reach a new audience. You can create your own ads or use a service like Flourish With Facebook Ads to create professional ads that can attract more clicks the first time. As you create posts on your Page, you will have the option to click the blue “Boost Post” button. After clicking the button, you will be taken to the ad creator tool.

Three devices you must pay close attention to:

Objective (Do you want to interact with your audience or make sales?)

Audience (Target a specific audience or not?)

Budget (How much are you willing to spend per day?)

A huge benefit of Facebook ads is that you can target a specific audience based on where they live, age, gender, and interests. Or, you can also advertise to your followers and their friends if you choose as well. You can also monitor the people reached and the number of engagements. After the campaign finishes, you can compare the number of engagements to the total campaign cost to calculate your cost-per-click (CPC) amount.

If you’ve ever advertised elsewhere for business, you know that advertising can be expensive in a hurry. Advertising on Facebook is relatively inexpensive for paid ads since you can choose your target audience for only a few dollars compared to hundreds or thousands of dollars per campaign. Running Facebook ads is a learning process based on trial-and-error. Because of the low-cost requirements, don’t be afraid to try several small campaigns that only cost $10 to $15 each with different target audiences to find what works best for you.

6. Enter Contests

Some companies and blogs run contests and you can earn entries by sharing your link on Facebook or following their Facebook page. You can also join contest and giveaway groups to find the newest opportunities as well. Many of these contests are free, so the only entry requirement is your time. Every giveaway is different but you might have the chance to win Amazon gift cards, kitchen gadgets, or a new backyard grill set.

7. Invest in Facebook

This is another suggestion that anybody can use to make money with Facebook. And, you don’t even have to create a Facebook account! While you might find this ironic, Facebook is a publicly-traded company on the Nasdaq Index. Facebook’s stock ticker symbol is FB and it can be purchased with any brokerage in your IRA or taxable brokerage account.

As with any stock market investment, Facebook isn’t guaranteed to make you money. Its stock price can fluctuate daily so you should invest and plan to hold long-term to realize a profit. If you prefer a less volatile way to invest in Facebook, you might consider buying an index fund that currently holds Facebook in its portfolio.

8. Host a Fundraiser

While you won’t personally profit from this suggestion, you can still help raise money for a personal cause or non-profit. Crowdfunding has become a popular way to help others with financial needs that pay their bills without some outside help. You can create a fundraising page for one of the causes below:

Personal emergency

Crisis relief

Health and medical

Education

International

Faith

Sports

There are plenty of nobles causes that Facebook community members are willing to support. The only problem is that they don’t know where to look. Thankfully, this feature helps address that issue.

9. Apply For a Job

Facebook also has its very own job board to help you find a new job. Local companies will advertise open positions in the “Jobs” tab. You will find full-time and part-time positions for many industries on this page so scroll down and look at all the opportunities. In addition to the Facebook Jobs button, many groups list online job leads too. You can join different groups to find job leads and also get insights on the application process and work experience from other group members.

10. Become a Social Media Manager

If you’re social media savvy, you can also get paid to manage corporate social media accounts.

Your responsibilities might include:

Scheduling social media posts

Responding to comments

Creating social media graphics

Monitoring ad campaign metrics

Building the audience size

There’s a good chance that you’ll have to manage social media account on other platforms besides Facebook. So, it can be a good idea to at least be familiar with the larger platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter as well. If you’re Facebook savvy, this can be a perfect opportunity to work from home and make a part-time income with flexible hours.

11. Join Facebook Groups and Help Others

Another way to potentially make money with Facebook is to join groups and help answer people’s questions. This will be a viable option for bloggers and business owners. All you have to do is find groups that match your area of expertise. In a way, you can say these groups replaced the role of online forums that were popular in the pre-Facebook internet era.

If you’re a smart investor, you can join several investing groups and help people with their various investing questions. For instance, you can compare free investing apps or whether to roll over a 401k.Even if investing isn’t your specialty, you can find a group that’s for you. As you help people, you can build a reputation and can even include links to your website to help out the reader. Each page visit means more website traffic that can potentially increase your search engine rankings and maybe even earn an affiliate commission.

Just like the Facebook Buy and Sell groups, you need to pay attention to the group’s posting guidelines. Unless you’re a moderator, you might not be able to post affiliate links or self-promoting articles. Many groups have these policies to keep spam to a minimum so the reader is getting sound and impartial advice.

12. Create Facebook Live Videos

If you’re not camera-shy, Facebook Live can be another fun way to build a personal brand. Maybe you create videos that show how you’re working from home or using a product in real-time. Or, you can host a live question and answer session where the live viewers message their questions and you answer them live. As internet bandwidth speeds continually increase, live streams are constantly becoming more common and YouTube isn’t the only video platform in town.

13. Look for Critical Security Flaws

Facebook and other large websites are always looking to close security flaws that can let a hacker hack into the website. If you enjoy testing websites, the Facebook Bug Bounty program lets you report coding flaws that need to be patched. You can get paid for your diligence if the flaw hasn’t been reported to Facebook yet. Even if do find a reported bug, please report it anyway. It will improve the user experience for the rest of us!