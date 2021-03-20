Banks to have only 2 working days between March 27 to April 4: Full list

The commercial banks in the country will remain shut for many days between March 27 to April 4. There are only 2 working days between 27 March and 4 April.

Banks will be closed consecutively for three days from 27-29 March . Banks will remain shut on March 27 as it is the fourth Saturday and for 28 as it is Sunday. On 29, banks will remain shut for Holi festival. Bank branches in Patna will remain shut for 4 consecutive days as 30 March is also a holiday as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holidays list. 31 March is the last day of the financial year.

Full List:

27 March- Last Saturday

28 March- Sunday

29 March- Holi Holiday.

30 March- Holiday in Patna branch. Rest it will be working for all

31 March- Year-end holiday

1 April- Bank closing of accounts

2 April- Good Friday

3 April- Saturday – Working Day

4 April- Sunday