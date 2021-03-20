First ever night flight operated from Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: The first night flight was operated from Srinagar Airport. The GoAir flight was scheduled to take off for Delhi on Friday night. The flight took off at 7.15 pm. The move is expected to strengthen the tourism sector in Kashmir and increase the number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Commerce, and Industry, attended the function. He said the launch of night flight service from Srinagar marks the dawn of a new era. He greeted all the flight attendants and other staff. Thakur added that this will strengthen the tourism sector in the Union Territory and increase the number of tourists in the region. This important development will improve the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. With the launch of night flights, the number of flights to Jammu and Kashmir will increase in the summer, officials said.