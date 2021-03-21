“The Cobras”-A maritime reconnaissance squadron of the Indian Navy celebrating its “Diamond Jubilee”

Mumbai; Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 310, The Cobras, a maritime reconnaissance squadron of the Indian Navy based at Goa is rejoicing its 60 years of service. Commissioned at Hyéres, France on 21 Mar 61, the squadron endures the prominence of being the most refurbished unit of the Indian Navy. The INAS 310 is an Indian naval air squadron based at INS Hansa. Previously it was moved from INS Hansa to INS Sardar Patel but later it was changed back to INS Hansa.

INAS 310 was developed with Breguet Alizé carrier-based anti-submarine combat aircraft. Lieutenant Commander Mihir K. Roy was the commissioning commanding officer. Beginning from 1991, the squadron was re-equipped with Dornier 228 aircraft configured for monitoring and electronic warfare purposes. The squadron was re-based to INS Sardar Patel from INS Hansa on 29 September 2017.INAS 310 has associated with Operation Vijay (1961), the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Operation Pawan, Kargil War, and Operation Parakram.

INAS 310 has executed yeoman service to the country in various operations since 1961 and proceeds to carry out regular surveillance operations over the coastline. The squadron conducted the carrier-borne Alize aircraft until 1991 and consequently transferred to the shore-based Dornier-228 aircraft. In the last year, between the COVID-19 pandemic, flying beyond the length and breadth of the country, the aircraft of the squadron have given critical medical supplies, COVID test kits, and carried medical teams and samples, clocking close to 1000 charges.