Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for coronavirus infection. The news was confirmed by the actor through his social media handle. “Positive ho gaya. Dua karo,” Kartik Aaryan wrote on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan recently walked for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion week. Kartik was also shooting for his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with actress Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Earlier Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.