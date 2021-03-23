Covid Negative Certificate: Karnataka to intensify vigilance

Karnataka State Health and Family Welfare Department made it mandatory for travelers from more states to furnish Covid-19 negative reports. Earlier Covid-19 negative report was mandatory for travelers from Maharashtra and Kerala. Karnataka has now added Punjab and Chandigarh to the list.

Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education said that the government would be strictly screening the incoming travellers from high caseload states of Maharashtra and Kerala. If there is no negative RT-PCR test result, the travelers are to be subjected to tests at the border.

Travellers from the four states have to follow the guidelines set by the Administration.

Passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, and Chandigarh should produce negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours to enter Karnataka by flight, bus, train, and personal transport. Airlines are to issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours. Railway Authorities would be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates. It is the responsibility of the bus conductor to ensure that all the passengers travelling by bus should carry RT-PCR negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the Districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala would make arrangements to ensure that all the vehicles entering Karnataka are checked for compliance with the above requirement.

Constitutional functionaries, health care professionals, and children below 2 years are exempted from this. In case of an emergency situation like death in the family or emergency medical treatment etc., the passenger’s swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka. Contact details like phone number, address, etc., should be recorded after verifying from the ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the state protocol.

These new guidelines come into effect from 25th March 2021, 06:00 am.