“5 lakhs worth gold concealed inside the wheels of trolley bag”; Youth arrested

Bengaluru: The customs officials arrested a 21-year-old youth at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on charges of smuggling gold worth Rs 5.3 lakhs by storing it in the wheels of the trolley bag. The youth holds an Indian passport. After passenger profiling and also staying armed with special facts, the customs sleuths arrested the youth when he was going towards immigration clearance.

As per the references of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs at the airport, the suspect had arrived at Bengaluru airport around 12:30 pm on Thursday from flight FZ 4009 which had taken off from Dubai. On additional interrogation, it was discovered that the man hailed from Kerala, and on February 13, he had left for Dubai from Calicut International Airport in Karipur, Kerala. The officials were not satisfied with his answers as he could not explain why he went to the Gulf and rather than returning to Kerala, he landed at Bengaluru, they examined his baggage.

Read more; Famous ‘Indian film actor, comedian & politician’ tests postive after being vaccinated

The authorities got suspicious concerning the wheels of the trolley bag. They dismantled the wheels and to their surprise, they discovered gold measuring 115.2 gm hidden inside the wheels. Going by the market valuations, the yellow metal which was being smuggled was calculated to be worth Rs 5.32,455 in the market. The traveler was arrested and the authorities took the gold from him. The customs department is examining the case and it has been assumed that the youth was acting as a mediator for international gold smuggling gangs. It was also speculated that the gang granted him free return tickets and a small commission for smuggling gold.