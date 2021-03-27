Akshay Kumar’s new film, Atrangi Re, shooting in progress

Akshay Kumar has been busy in the shooting of his much talked about upcoming movie Atrangi Re. On Saturday, the 53-year-old actor shared an update on his social media accounts along with a first look photo of his character from the film. Akshay Kumar features the role of a magician in the photo – wearing a signature black hat of a magician, Akshay can be seen holding the King Of Hearts card in the photo. It’s easy to feel that Akshay Kumar plays the role of a magician in Atrangi Re but not much details about his character have been announced yet. He co-stars with south star Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re.

Akshay had a note to his posts, hinting at the “magic” to be unfolded on screens: “It’s the last day of Atrangi Re and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by Aanand L Rai.” Akshay Kumar also added a thank you note for his co-stars: “Also a big thank you to my co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for letting me be a part of this beautiful film.”

The first shooting schedule of the film began in March 2020, which was interrupted by the coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown in the same month. After lockdown restrictions were lifted, Akshay Kumar flew to UK for the shooting schedule of Bell Bottom, which is now complete. He then resumed work on the sets of Atrangi Re in December last year. Asking best wishes from fans, Akshay added: “Begun shooting for Atrangi Re by Anand L Rai. Need all your love and best wishes.”