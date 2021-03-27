“Once worked with Amitabh Bachchan ,Now selling momos in streets” ; Read the story of this Odia girl

Odisha: Corona pandemic has made it a pain for several people. In a recent instance an Odia girl, who has operated as an assistant cameraman in several popular Bollywood movies, has been seen selling momos in Cuttack city of Odisha.

The life of Suchismita was moving well till the Corona pandemic hit last year. Due to nationwide lockdown, many Bollywood professionals had to relocate to their native places due to lack of work. Most of them remained for a while and then moved to other jobs. The 20-year-old said “I was about to begin a project when the lockdown was declared in March last year. Initially, I thought the lockdown would last for two-three months and therefore I stayed put in my flat in Mumbai. But when cases rose and lockdown extended, I was left stranded there. Later, when the lockdown eased, I tried to find work but could not get anything. In the meantime, my savings were also exhausting and I was forced to return home,” she said.

When Suchismita could not manage the necessary finances to revert to her hometown, two Bollywood bigwigs extended support. “I didn’t have the money to return home. Thankfully Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan funded our entire crew to return to their respective hometowns,” said Suchismita. Jobless and broke, Suchismita hooked upon the idea of selling traditional Momos which she learned from her roommate in Mumbai. Suchismita said her affection for different food which made her an explorer of various cuisines came in helpful in seeking her hands in establishing up the small enterprise.

Suchismita was making a good and enjoying celebrity status as an assistant camera person in Bollywood. But, after the lockdown was declared she managed to come back to Odisha, her native place. After a while, she opened a shop to sell momos. She said the skills she got up from her Nepali roommate back in Mumbai backed her in the attempt. “My roommate used to make momos and I learned from her,” added Suchismita.

No wonder Suchismita’s stall became an immediate success in the area for the range it gave from veg momo, mushroom momo, paneer momo, tandoori momo, fried momo to pan-fried and chilly momo. One of Suchismita’s clients, Astha Patnaik said, “The momos here are really tasty. I heard about Suchismita’s stall from my father and came here to try. Besides, it’s nice to meet a woman who is independent and determined towards her work.”

Suchismita said though she took up the vending business for immediate survival, she’d go back to Mumbai and proceed her aspirations once again after the condition progressed.“I wish to become a cinematographer in Bollywood and afterward come back to Odisha and use my expertise in the Odia film industry.”Once back to Odisha, she has ideas to establish up an old-age home and start a restaurant serving Odia food.

Read more; “Volcanic eruption”; Mount Merapi releases lava and debris down its slopes

Presently, after everything began to become normal she was assured of returning to Mumbai to get back to her work. Yet, after the new wave of Corona cases, she may require some more time. Whatever she does we wish all the best for her life. Suchismita has worked with many Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Emraan Hashmi. In fact, she was the only woman in the camera team and fantasized about being a cinematographer one day.