“Volcanic eruption” ; Mount Merapi releases lava and debris down its slopes

On Saturday, Indonesia’s most volatile volcano was erupting again releasing tufts of ash high into the air and transmitting streams of lava and rubble down its hills. No mishaps were reported till now. An avalanche of rocks dropped down Mount Merapi’s hills before sunrise and clouds of smoking ash shot 200 meters (656ft) into the air as the mountain groaned and growled, Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, said.

The volcano unleashed hot clouds of ash at least eight intervals since the morning as well as a set of pyroclastic streams a mixture of rock, debris, lava, and gasses that had stretched nearly 2km (1.2 miles) down its slopes, Mr. Humaida said. The 2,968-metre (9,737-foot) high volcano is on a densely populated Java island near the old city of Yogyakarta. It is the most dynamic of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes and has frequently exploded recently.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center has warned villagers residing on Merapi’s slopes to stay 5km (3.1 miles) from its cavity and be conscious of the risk of lava. Merapi’s last significant eruption in 2010 killed 347 people. Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped region along the border of the ocean that is recumbent to earthquakes and volcanic movement.