Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed a handmade ‘mukut’ at Jeshoreshwari temple in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in southwestern Bangladesh and stated that India will construct a multipurpose community hall for the worshippers. PM Modi, who was shielding his face with a mask, was greeted traditionally upon his arrival at the temple. Inside the temple, PM Modi extended prayers and sat on the floor while the priest was chanting the religious texts.

Feeling blessed after praying at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple. pic.twitter.com/8CzSSXt9PS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

“Feeling blessed after praying at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple,” PM Modi tweeted after offering prayers at the temple in southwestern Satkhira district, adjoining India.”PM @narendramodi places handmade Mukut on Ma Kali. Mukut is made of silver with gold plating. Handmade over three weeks by a traditional artisan,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. Speaking outside the temple, PM Modi said that he prayed to Goddess Kali to free the human race from Covid-19.

#WATCH "Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali…I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID19," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/Jxz8v425xQ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Bangladesh: PM Narendra Modi placed a handmade 'mukut' on goddess Kaali idol. The 'mukut' is made of silver with gold plating and was hand-made over three weeks by a traditional artisan. pic.twitter.com/luoo1TbsBJ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Regarding that a large number of believers from over the border and Bangladesh visit during ‘Maa Kali Mela at the temple, PM Modi said a community hall is required which should be multi-purpose so that when people come here during Kali puja, it is useful to them too.PM Modi said India will construct a multipurpose community hall at the temple.”It should be useful for social, religious, and educational events for local people. Most importantly, it should act as a shelter for all at the time of disasters like cyclones. India will do construction work. I express my gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this,” PM Modi said.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, distributed across India and neighboring nations. Records imply a Hindu king established up the temple in the 16th century. Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, PM Modi said on Thursday that he looks ahead to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the Jashoreshwari Kali temple situated in Ishwaripur village in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, which joins West Bengal. The Hindu community and temple officials with the government’s assistance renovated the temple ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

The last time when Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh in 2015, he gave puja at Dhakeshwari temple in the national capital. Bangladesh has taken additional security standards for the Indian premier’s visit in the watch of protests by few leftist and Islamist groups.

Read more; “Assembly election 2021 LIVE Updates”: 54.9% voted in Bengal till 2 pm

PM Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign land since the eruption of the coronavirus, on Friday, visited the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country’s independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka. In 2016, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) said their newest vital sample statistics record discovered the country’s total population to be 15.89 crores by the end of 2015 with the number of Hindus at 1.70 crores in the Muslim-majority nation.