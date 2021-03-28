Under construction Gurgaon flyover collapsed, injuring 3 workers

An elevated section of the Dwarka Expressway, that is under construction in Gurgaon, collapsed on Sunday morning, injuring three workers at the site. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the reasons for the collapse are yet to be discovered.

The officials reported that the stretch that has collapsed is located near Daultabad Chowk.

“The reason for the collapse is yet to be determined, an inquiry will be initiated into the matter. As per information available until now, there have been no fatalities in the incident. There was no work going on at the site when it happened,” said Nirman Jambulkar, Project Director, Dwarka Expressway.

Police officials said the incident occurred at around 7.30 am — “The elevated road collapsed around 7.30 am. Three people, all of whom are laborers, have sustained injuries, but these are not serious. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurgaon. There have been no fatalities,” said Deepak Saharan, DCP (West).

Construction of the 27.6-km long Dwarka Expressway is supposed to cost Rs 9,000 crore. The project had been conceptualised in 2007 as a northern ring road that would provide an alternative route connecting the national capital and neighboring Gurgaon. While 18.1 km of it will run in Haryana, the remaining 9.5 km will be in Delhi.