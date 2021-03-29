Spice Jet Passenger tries to open emergency exit mid-air

A passenger travelling on Delhi-Varanasi SpiceJet flight tried to open the emergency exit after the plane was airborne. The incident occurred on SpiceJet flight SG-2003 on Saturday.

SpiceJet in its statement said, “On 27th March 2021, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-2003 (Delhi-Varanasi) tried to open the emergency door of the aircraft in an abusive and aggressive state while the aircraft was airborne.”

The passenger went to the emergency exit after the flight was airborne and tried to open it. The crew immediately stopped the passenger with the help of other passengers. The passenger was restrained till the flight landed at Varanasi airport. The crew informed the captain about the incident and the captain requested the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for a priority landing.

The passenger was handed over to the local police by CISF and SpiceJet’s security staff after a safe landing in Varanasi.