Akshay kumar ready to give a bang with upcoming movie Ram Setu ,excited to know more ,?////

Ram Setu official trailer has been launched ,starring akshay kumar,playing an archaeologist in the film and jacqueline fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha in pivotal roles on amazon prime video. Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has previously helmed films like The Zoya Factor, Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden among others. the movie will be released on diwali as it the movie contains part of ram setu when Ram and all others make bridge with stones called ram setu ,and is the perfect occasion to launch.

The poster of the film features Akshay Kumar in a dishevelled look with a saffron scarf around his neck and wore a pair of glasses, and wore his hair longer than usual. the background of the poster has Lord Ram with a bow and arrow. it also features the text, “Myth or Reality?” the makers have released posters in English as well as in Hindi.

Akshay captioned the photo,with a message to their fans and loved once like “This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bhartiya by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – RAM SETU .

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India is excited to get into production with a film like Ram Setu which puts India’s heritage under spotlight. stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage.”

The shooting of Ram Setu has been started and this the first and again adorable look of akshay kumar as he does in every film of his with effort and enthusiasm.