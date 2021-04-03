‘Idli Amma’ to get her own home and workspace soon; Shares Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman offers Idli Amma, who has been selling Idli for Rs 1 for years, a home and workplace. Idli Amma’s Idli shop is situated in Coimbatore. Grandma has the support of many celebrities, including Anand Mahindra. Kamalathal’s grandmother, who made idli and sold it at a low price, later became known as idli Amma. Anand Mahindra recently put efforts to get Idli Amma a gas connection. Following this, the Mahindra Group will build a house for her and a workplace next to the house to make and sell idli.

On Friday, Anand Mahindra posted Kamalathal’s video again and said, “Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis.” Also, he added, “She said her priority was a new home/workspace. Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our first milestone by speedily registering the land.”