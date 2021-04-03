JP Nadda claimed victory in Assam and Bengal and targeted Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee.

Elections are going on in four states and one union territory in the country, and meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda fiercely targeted Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee. JP Nadda said that after the two-phase election in Bengal, it is clear that the BJP is forming its government there.

JP Nadda covyed that Mamata Banerjee’s defeat from Nandigram is certain, we have received information that she is seeking another assembly seat. His own people have given this information and the results of Bengal are going to be amazing. The people of Bengal are eager to remove Mamata Banerjee and defeat in Bengal and our victory is certain.

JP Nadda also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and said he does not know anything about the culture of Assam ,also accused Rahul Gandhi of opportunism and that some people in Assam are doing opportunistic politics.

The BJP government is going to be formed once again in Assam and our victory in the first and second phase of Assam elections is clearly visible,as lot of crowd in my rally, the whole of Assam has decided this time also of BJP-NDA in the state Government has to be formed.

JP Nadda further said that the Bodo movement ran for 50 years, thousands of people were killed in it but no one paid attention to them. It was the political will of Prime Minister Modi and the strategy of the Home Minister that ended the issue and took the responsibility of making people with weapons a part of the society and said that 2,500-3,000 people and 4,000 assault rifles have surrendered so far.