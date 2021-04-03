State government orders to close all schools, colleges and universities

A state government has ordered to close all schools, colleges and universities in the state. Bihar state government has ordered this. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the state.

As per the new order, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till April 12. Schools and colleges were scheduled reopen on April 5. The state government has also banned all kinds of public programs and events have been banned too. Around 50 people are allowed for funeral services while 100 people will be allowed at weddings with a strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.

The entry of stray visitors inside government offices shall remain restricted. The public transport vehicles will be allowed to operate with the number of passengers not exceeding 50 per cent of total capacity, till April 15.