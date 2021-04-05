“Earthquake” ; Strong magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported in Indian-state

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 happened barely 13 minutes 26 km southeast of Gangtok, India, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) announced. The quake thrashed at a shallow depth of 10 km below the epicenter near Gangtok, East District, Sikkim, India, in the evening on Monday 5 April 2021 at 9:19 pm local time. The accurate magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be updated within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists analyze data and clarify their estimates, or as other agencies publish their records.

The monitoring service recognized a second release from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) which recorded the quake at magnitude 5.6. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was seemingly perceived by many people in the region of the epicenter. It should not have caused the notable loss, other than objects dropping from shelves, broken windows, etc. In Gangtok (pop. 30,700) located 26 km from the epicenter and Kalimpong (pop. 43,000) 36 km away, the quake should have been felt as light trembling.

Weak shaking might have been perceived in Darjeeling (pop. 123,800) located 57 km from the epicenter, Goyerk?ta (pop. 66,400) 57 km away, K?rsiy?ng (pop. 46,400) 63 km away, Siliguri (pop. 515,600) 65 km away, Jaigaon (pop. 158,700) 66 km away, Jalpaiguri (pop. 107,800) 74 km away, and Thimphu (pop. 98,700) 87 km away.