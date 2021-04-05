“Report” ; Over 1 lakh expatriates quit their jobs and returned from Saudi Arabia in 2020

Jeddah: As many as 129,000 expatriates returned home from jobs in Saudi Arabia last year on closing exit visas. At the same time, by 2020, 74,000 young Saudis will have entered the job market. By the end of 2020, the number of foreign workers had fallen by two percent. The latest estimate is that there are 63.5 million foreign workers in Saudi Arabia.

The number of Saudis registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance increased by four percent last year, according to official figures. This brings the number of expatriates in the Saudi labor market to 20.3 lakh. The highest number of expatriates left Saudi Arabia in the last quarter of last year. About 18,000 Saudis lost their jobs during this period. Of the expatriates who left Saudi Arabia last year, 120,000 were men and 9,000 were women.

Read more; “FACT-CHECK ” ; The viral news of the world’s costliest vegetable verified FAKE!!!

The government sector hires 281,000 Saudis and 74,000 expatriates. There are about 17.5 lakh natives in the private sector. Statistics show that more natives work in the fields of engineering, science, clerical work, technology, and sales.