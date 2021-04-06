Kerala Assembly Elections: Calm and peaceful polling in the state

Kerala has recorded close 50 % polling till 1.30 pm. Despite the scorching heat long queue can be seen in front of most of the booths in the state since the morning. So far the polling was calm and peaceful and the polling percentage recorded a steady increase till noon.

According to the Election commission figures about 48.71 percent polling was recorded by 1.30 pm. Men accounted for over 50 percent of the total votes polled till noon. 46.81 percent of women and 20.06 transgender voters have also exercised their franchise. Taliparamba, Dharmadam, Aroor, Cherthala, Wadakkanchery, and Karunagapally constituencies reported heavy polling.

Voters are seen flocking to the constituencies where the triangular contest exists between LDF, UDF, and BJP. This time the state is witnessing a fierce contest between the ruling CPI(M) led LDF, Opposition Congress-led UDF, and the BJP led NDA

Due to the pandemic, a maximum of one thousand voters was included in a polling booth and so the number of polling booths is very high. As directed by the Election Commission the Assembly election is being held following all Covid protocol norms.

Voting is in progress for the 140 Assembly seats in Kerala. Lok Sabha by-poll in Malappuram is also underway as PK Kunhalikutty has resigned the seat and contesting the State Assembly Election.