Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 competition witnessed a dramatic climax. Watch the viral video

Colombo: Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 competition witnessed a dramatic climax. The spectators witnessed the dramatic event as the former Mrs. World and outgoing Mrs. Sri Lanka, Caroline Jurie announced Pushpika De Silva as the winner. But after a while, Caroline came on to the stage and said, “There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first steps in saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up.”

After this, Caroline forcibly removed the crown from Pushpika’s head and placed it on the runner-up. Seeing this, Pushpika left the stage crying. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In addition to those in the audience, thousands of people watched the event live on TV. Later on, Pushpika took to her Facebook page and shared a long note regarding the whole incident. She wrote in Sinhalese which roughly translates as “As I write this, I responsibly say that I am not a divorced woman. If I am divorced, I challenge them to submit my divorce papers.”