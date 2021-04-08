“3 main roads in UAE to be closed soon during weekend” ; Get more details here…

Three important roads in Abu Dhabi are temporarily shut as part of repairs. The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced that three major roads will be partially blocked over this following weekend. The roads will be shut from Thursday, 8 April to Sunday, 11 April. Partial closing of Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) will mark two right roads going towards Abu Dhabi closed.

????? ???? ??? ???? ????? ????? ?? ???? (E11)? ?? ?????? 8 ????? 2021 ??? ????? 11 ????? 2021. Partial Road Closure on Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11), From Thursday, 8 April 2021 to Sunday, 11 April 2021 pic.twitter.com/yo36SnKeMz — "ITC" ???? ????? ???????? (@ITCAbuDhabi) April 6, 2021

????? ???? ??? ???? ????? ???? ?? ????

?? ?????? 8 ?????2021 ??? ?????11 ????? 2021. Partial Road Closure on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Thursday, 8 April 2021 to Sunday, 11 April 2021 pic.twitter.com/DoVweOwOyy — "ITC" ???? ????? ???????? (@ITCAbuDhabi) April 6, 2021

Read more; “WhatsApp latest-scam” ; Hackers posing as users’ friends or contacts

Till Saturday, 10 April, two roads going to Airport Road (E20) will be closed. From Thursday, 8 April to Saturday, 10 April, two right roads and a slope heading towards Maqta Bridge will be shut. From Saturday, 10 April to Sunday, 11 April, a right lane and a ramp heading towards Maqta Bridge will continue closed.