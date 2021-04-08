DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTravel & TourismLatest NewsNEWSGulfInternationalLife StyleSpecial

“3 main roads in UAE to be closed soon during weekend” ; Get more details here…

Three important roads in Abu Dhabi are temporarily shut as part of repairs. The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced that three major roads will be partially blocked over this following weekend. The roads will be shut from Thursday, 8 April to Sunday, 11 April. Partial closing of Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) will mark two right roads going towards Abu Dhabi closed.

Till Saturday, 10 April, two roads going to Airport Road (E20) will be closed. From Thursday, 8 April to Saturday, 10 April, two right roads and a slope heading towards Maqta Bridge will be shut. From Saturday, 10 April to Sunday, 11 April, a right lane and a ramp heading towards Maqta Bridge will continue closed.

