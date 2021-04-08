Kerala: Students getting ready for SSLC and Higher Secondary Certificate exams

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams for the year 2021 will start in Kerala, on Thursday, by strictly following COVID-19 health protocols. The SSLC exams will be held till April 29 while the plus two exams are scheduled to be held from April 8 to 26. Nearly nine lakh students are appearing for the exams across over 4,951 centres out of which 4,46,471 students will attend the plus two exam and 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates will appear for the SSLC examinations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala wished the students in the state who are appearing for the exams.

“SSLC and +2 examinations are starting tomorrow. Request all the students to follow #COVID19 protocol so that you, your friends, teacher and family stay safe. Best wishes to eachand every one of you. May you all succeed!,” Vijayan tweeted on Wednesday night.

The plus two examinations start at 9.30 AM and the SSLC examination sill start in the afternoon session at 1.30 PM.

The VHSE examinations will begin on Friday. On March11 this year, the Election Commission of India sanctioned the Kerala government to postpone the 10th and 12th standard school examinations to April 8, because of the state assembly polls which were held on April 6.

The state had asked for a postponement of the SSLC and HSC examinations, which were to start from March 17, as teachers had been put on poll duty and classrooms were to be used for polling purposes.

The authorities have made strict arrangements for executing the COVID-19 health protocol. Students are screened using thermal scanners for body temperature and in case of any variation, they will be given a separate room to take the exam. Handwash, sanitisers, masks have been made available for students, teachers, and other staff.

Instructions have been published to assure that students wore masks, carried sanitisers and maintained social distancing. They have also been instructed not to share stationery with others.

Last year, the board exams were affected due to the pandemic, and several papers were conducted later in May and the results were released in June.