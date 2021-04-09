“Anti-rabies injection instead of Covid-19 vaccine” ; Elderly women in critical stage!!!

In an event of significant medical negligence, three aged women who went to get the COVID-19 vaccine were wrongly administered with an anti-rabies vaccination in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The incident happened at the Kandhala Community Health Centre of Shamli. The medical carelessness by the health center disclosed after the health of the old woman taking the injection became severe and the relatives accused the chief medical officers to take appropriate action.

The three women, recognized as Saroj, 70, Anarkali, 72, and Satyavati, 60, arrived at the community health center to get their initial COVID vaccination. As per the report, as shortly as they entered the center, health workers told them to buy a syringe of Rs 10 each from outside, and later they were purportedly given the anti-rabies injection. All the elderly three women, who are supposed to be uneducated, went to their houses after getting the shot.

Following, the condition of one of the women began worsening as she started becoming panic and felt giddy. Soon, the woman was hurried to a private hospital for medication and the doctor was horrified to recognize the prescription of the health center where she got the injection. After giving the doses, the women were given anti-rabies vaccine slips, which headed to opposition by their family members at the building.

It is while the private doctor explained that the woman has been immunized against rabies at the health center. After which relatives of the three women made an uproar and also complained to CMO Shamli Sanjay Agarwal necessitating action against the health workers at the center. Following calls for stringent action on the careless medical staff, health center in-charge Bijendra Singh said an investigation analysis would be directed. Stern action will be taken against those found liable, he added.