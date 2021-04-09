Chief minister’s sister prepares to launch “a new political party”

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila is arranged to set a new party in Andhra Pradesh. She is prepared to start the fresh provincial party in the neighboring state of Telangana at a great event that is expected to be attended by approximately one lakh people. Anxieties are being accumulated about such a significant event during the emergency period of the pandemic. Though, Sharmila states the TRS government in Telangana is in the manner of formulating complications for political causes.

YS Sharmila will also speak at a demonstration at the pavilion ground in the Khammam district on Friday. At least one lakh people are supposed to be present at the function in the name of Sankalp Sabha. Moreover, YS Sharmila can reach Khammam with a companion of 1,000 vehicles from her residence in Hyderabad. YS Sharmila, who has previously spoken about beginning active politics, has adopted Khammam for the commencement of the new political party.

This is because Khammam has been recognized as the core foundation of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy. In such a condition, she has determined to start the party from here only to take the power of his father’s political battlefield. In 2014, Sharmila’s brother Jaganmohan Reddy’s party had also acquired one Lok Sabha and two assembly seats from Khammam. YS Sharmila will declare the party’s name, flag, and ideology at the event programmed for Friday.