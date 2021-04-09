Drone use permission granted to Central Mine Planning and Design Institute.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation recently granted permission to the Central Mine Planning Design Institute to survey the coal field areas of Coal India Limited. According to the permission granted, the drones shall be deployed to monitor the mapping and surveying activity, inspection of coalfield. This is a conditional exemption and is valid till April 4, 2022.

It is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited. It is a Public Sector Undertaking. It has been rated as a Schedule B and Mini Ratna-II company. It is engaged in field of environmental engineering and provides consultancy and engineering services all over the world.

The Standard Operating Procedure to the Central Mine Planning Design Institute for flying the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle in the coalfield areas expected that exemption from Ministry of Civil Aviation must be obtained from UAS Rules, 2021 before operation,which are listed below:-

No Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) shall carry payload except as permitted by DGCA.No person shall drop from a UAS in motion.Only Nano class drones can operate in India. However, a qualified remote pilot will be permitted to operate heavy drones.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has full powers to inspect the manufacturing of Unmanned Aerial System or its maintenance facility.One must be at least eighteen years old to own a drone.The Food Startups have been permitted to conduct trials for drones.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will issue a separate set of rules to enable use of drones for delivering medical supplies or e-commerce.

The above approval is without prejudice to the compliance of the provisions of extant Rules, Applicable Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) and various Circulars issued by DGCA from time to time. Further if at any time during the aforesaid validity of this approval any violations found then this approval may be altered, suspended or cancelled without giving any reasons thereof.