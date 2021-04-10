“Gold robbery in Thiruvananthapuram”; The owner of the jewelry attacked with chilly powder

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy gold robbery reported in Thiruvananthapuram. The owner of the jewelry shop was stabbed and then hurt and about 100 sovereigns of gold were stolen. The incident occurred at Pallippuram near Thiruvananthapuram. The gold was stolen from Sampath, who is a native of Maharashtra. Sampath was a seller of gold jewelry. It is reported that the group who halted the car threw chili powder and hacked. The driver was with him at the moment of the incident.

The incident took place near Pallippuram Techno City around 8 pm on Friday. The robbery occurred after an anonymous group stopped the car on the way and threw chili powder, creating panic. News 18 Kerala reported that the attack took place while bringing gold to a gold shop in Attingal.

The robbery was taken out by an unknown group who arrived in two cars. Mangalapuram police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, Lakshmana, a relative who was in the car, is absconded.