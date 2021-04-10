Police officer who went to ‘investigate a theft case’, beaten to death!!!

A Police officer was beaten to death by a mob in Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur. The SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar, surrendered to his wounds after being beaten by the locals of a village under the Goalpokhar police station section of Uttar Dinajpur.

IG Purnia Range said, “He had come for a raid in connection with a bike theft. Islampur SP is with us. We’ll conduct raids and make arrests”. Ashwini Kumar, the Police officer from Bihar, had staked into the neighboring region under Panjipara police station, in Bengal, while carrying raids to find the culprit. He purportedly obtained no assistance from the local police in Bengal.

One person has been arrested by the police in Panjipara for the murder of the police officer. A report by Bihar Police Association has stated while Ashwini Kumar had advanced the local police soliciting aid, they had agreed to assign a team along with him but failed to do so. Later when he arrived at the village in Uttar Dinajpur, the villagers hit the Bihar Police officer with sticks and stones. His body was later taken to the Islampur hospital in Bengal.