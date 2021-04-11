First look of Babil Khan’s acting debut unveiled,read here

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix’s Qala. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the film will also feature Tripti Dimri of Bulbul fame, and Swastika Mukherjee, who was recently seen in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. The film is being backed by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma production house, Clean Slate Film.

Netflix and Clean Slate Film have released a short video for the announcement. Primarily focusing on the making of the film, the video opens with close shots of pages of a script being turned due to the breeze, followed by those of a recorder. Babil soon makes his entry with a camera zooming in for a close-up shot,also get to see Tripti getting her makeup done and the crew getting ready for their shots on sets.

Sharing the announcement video on Saturday, Babil chose social media and wrote that,”Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’, because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. From the creators of Bulbul, Clean Slate Films and Anvita Dutt, bring you Qala, a Netflix Original film.

Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother’s heart.”The post got much love from fans, garnering more than 14,000 likes within an hour. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped heart emojis while Sandhya Mridul message, “Intrigued.. good luck!”Babil has been sharing his emotional journey with fans, as he shot for his debut project. On Saturday morning, he revealed that he has completed the first schedule of his debut film.I also have a childhood friend in it.