“Hotels and shops operate only till 9pm”; New lockdown rules in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: With the boom in Covid-19 cases, constraints are being strengthened in Kerala. Hotels and shops can only function until 9 p.m. Only 50 percent of people are strictly advised to dine in hotels. The crucial judgments were declared at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary in the watch of the increasing number of new covid cases. The new rules are aimed at avoiding crowded situations.

A maximum of 200 people can chaperon public events carried out in the open spaces. The ceremony should not last more than two hours. Packet food can be provided. Up to 100 people can attend meetings in closed rooms. The delivery of food parcels from hotels should be encouraged. It was advised at the high-level meeting that packet food should be provided at weddings as well. Mega festival shopping will be prohibited. The authorities said that in collaboration with the local bodies, the monitoring and testing of those with symptoms will be tightened.

Health Minister KK Shailaja had said that a local lockdown would be executed if the spread of the disease increased. Vaccine shortage is severe in the state. She directed to strengthen preventive measures at the panchayat level. Covid testing will be enhanced. With the introduction of mass vaccination, many centers have only a two-day vaccine in stock. She said the Center has been requested to administer more vaccines.