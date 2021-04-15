IGNOU: Conducting 34th convocation, this time virtually

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct its convocation online this year due to the constraints put forward by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The convocation, in its thirty-fourth edition, will award degrees, certificates and diplomas to more than 2.35 lakh students graduating from the university this year.

The virtual convocation will be telecasted as live from 11 am on IGNOU’s Gyan Darshan Channel, SWAYAM Prabha Channels — Channel number 17, 18, 19 and 20 managed by IGNOU and the Facebook Page of IGNOU.

Union Education Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be the chief guest of the open university’s thirty-fourth convocation, and will address the students virtually.

Students who have finished their degree or diploma programme in TEE December 2019 and June 2020 will be conferred their degrees as part of the convocation.

There is a fees of Rs 600 for each certificate. The university in a statement earlier said: “The University had decided to collect the fees of Rs 200 for PG certificate, and certificate courses as well. The convocation fee for a Master’s degree, Bachelor’s degree, PhD and diploma courses will be the same as the previous fee of Rs 600 per certificate.”

IGNOU Convocation

In 2020, the convocation ceremony was held on February 17. IGNOU awarded more than 2 lakh degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the convocation to the successful students in their respective programmes. Over 50 worthy students were awarded Gold Medals.

Last year as well Mr Nishank addressed the students in the convocation. In his convocation address, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ while praising the successful students said that the achievements earned by them are due to the graces of teachers, and parents, who guided and helped them to achieve such remarkable distinctions.