Karan Johar vows not to work with Kartik Aaryan again

Kartik Aaryan will no longer be a part of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, the movie was announced in 2019 but the shoot had to be delayed due to the pandemic. While no one officially confirmed the news, a trade source has announced that the actor has been ousted from the movie and that Dharma will no longer work with Kartik Aaryan in the future. The reason stated behind this decision is a fallout between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan. Along with the creative differences, it has also been reported that Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik have had a fallout. Sources say that Dharma was pushed to the wall by Kartik’s “unprofessional behaviour”. Reports also say that there was lack of clarity on commitment of dates from his talent management agency. Kartik’s manager is yet to confirm these reports. In October 2019, Kartik had revealed in an Instagram post that he had started preparing for Dostana 2. In the post, he could be seen holding the film’s script. He had also talked about the film in subsequent interviews, saying that the role will push boundaries for him.