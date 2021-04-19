COVID-19: In the second wave more breathing issues in patients reported

In the second wave, the symptoms of the disease are different, more Covid patients have suffered breathlessness, pointing to a greater need for oxygen this time, the government said today on the record rise in cases across India.

The other symptoms are body ache which is higher than that in the first wave, said VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog.

According to him, more than 70 per cent of patients are over 40 in both waves.

“The order population continues to be more vulnerable. Only a marginally higher proportion of patients are in the younger age group despite opening up of activities,” said Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“The main message is that there is no overarching extra proportion or excess risk of young people becoming Covid positive. It is the same as the last time,” he said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there is no variation in the percentage of deaths between last year and now.

Today, India reported 2,73,810 fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in a new record since the pandemic broke out a year ago. The total caseload rose to 1.5 crore; 1.78 lakh people have died so far.

This is the fifth straight day that over 2 lakh cases have been reported.

Several states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, have signalled a shortage of oxygen to treat the rapidly rising number of Covid patients.

Treatment in appropriate time with anti-viral drugs had proved useful, said top health officials, naming Remdesivir – which is also short in some states.

“It is important to understand that Remdesivir isn’t a magic bullet and isn’t a drug that decreases mortality. We may use it as we don’t have an anti-viral drug. It’s of no use if given early to asymptomatic individuals or those with mild symptoms. It is also of no use if given late,” said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

Dr Paul added, masks were ultimately the most important weapon against the virus.