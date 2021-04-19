Man saves life of child who fell on railway tracks: Video

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has congratulated a railway employee for saving the life of a child who fell into the railway track. Union Railway Minister has congratulated a railway employee named Mayur Shelkhe for his bravery by sharing a video the brave act.

Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life.?? ???????? ???? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ?? ???? ???? ??????? ??, ? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?????? ?? ?? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ?? ??? ????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ???? ??? ????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? "???? ????? ?? ???? ??? ???? ??, ??? ???? ???? ?????????? ???? ??? ??"????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ?? ???????? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ??? ?? ?? ????, ????? ???? ??????? ?? ??????, ?? ???? ??? ?? ?????? ?? ??????? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ???????? ???? ??????? Posted by Piyush Goyal on Sunday, April 18, 2021

?? ???????? ???? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ?? ???? ???? ??????? ??, ? ??? ?? ???? ??? ?????? ?? ?? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ?? ??? ????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ???? ??? ????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? "???? ????? ?? ???? ??? ???? ??, ??? ???? ???? ?????????? ???? ??? ??"? — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

The The CCTV footages from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai shows a child falling the platform onto the railway tracks on which a train was fast approaching. Mayur Shelkhe ran towards the approaching train and lift the child from the railway tracks onto the platform . Shelkhe then flung himself onto the platform before the approaching train passed him.