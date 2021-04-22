Salman Khan promises an action-packed Eid extravaganza,”RADHE”.

The much-awaited trailer of Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is finally out and it is everything that you expected out of a Salman Khan film and more. The high octane action drama is sure to drive away all your lockdown woes.

Keeping his tradition of Eid releases alive, Salman is releasing the movie in cinemas on May 13 as well as on OTT platform on the same day. Besides this, the movie will also be available for the audience on various DTH services, thereby giving the viewers a chance to watch the actioner on any platform of their choice.

Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson rely upon that will come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation and will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures,they also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience.

Radhe was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2020. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, its release date was postponed. After completing the shooting of the film in 2020 as the restrictions were lifted last year, the makers decided to release the film this year on Eid. Along with Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.