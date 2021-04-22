Vishnu Vishal gets married to Jwala Gutta

New Delhi: Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta got married in a day wedding on Thursday – it appears to have been a close-knit ceremony with a handful of attendees. The Couple got engaged in last September, announced their wedding date on a social media post recently.

Sharing their wedding card Vishnu Vishal wrote: “Life is a journey… embrace it… have faith and take the leap…Need all your love and support as always….” The text on their wedding card read: “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear – We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness”