India’s Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) chosen as the External Auditor.

G C Mumru is currently serving as the CAG of India. He has been appointed as the External Auditor of Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and will serve at the OPCW as an External Auditor for three years.Also, India was elected as the member state of the Executive Council of OPCW in the Asia region for another two years.He was a 1895 batch IAS officer of Gujarat Cadre.

He was appointed as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in 2020 and had served as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. He was the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.He also served as the Principal Secretary of Narendra Modi during his reign as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Apart from these services, he has served as the External Auditor of World Food Programme, International Atomic Energy Agency, World Intellectual Property Organisation, UN World Tourism Organisation, International Maritime Organisation.The Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has 193 member states,it is an international organisation that works to achieve a chemical weapon free world.

The Chemical Weapons Convention is implemented by OPCW. The convention aims to eliminate and destroy chemical weapons by prohibiting development, acquisition, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons.

India is a member of Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.OPCW is based in Hague, Netherlands.

It was established in 1997.