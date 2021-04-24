Actor Sonu Sood Tests Negative For COVID-19

Actor Sonu Sood is now COVID-free. The actor tested negative for the virus on Friday, he shared in an Instagram post. The actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on Saturday last week. In his latest post, Sonu Sood posted a photo of himself wearing a facemask and showing negative sign with his fingers and wrote: “Tested: COVID-19 Negative.” Sonu Sood was made the brand ambassador for Punjab’s COVID vaccination programme by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier this month. He is hailed as a hero on social media for arranging beds and Remdesivir injections for people suffering from COVID-19.

The actor had shared a statement on Instagram that read: “Covid – positive. Mood and spirit – super positive. Hi every, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all.”