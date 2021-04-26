New “200 riyal currency note” comes into effect in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia; The Saudi Central Bank declared its aim to declare a “Two Hundred” denomination of the Saudi currency, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of starting “Kingdom’s Vision 2030”, in the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. This issue is based on Article No. (4) of Saudi Monetary Law announced by Royal Decree No. (6), dated 1/07/1379 AH.

In this concern, the Saudi Central Bank interpreted that the Two Hundred Saudi riyal banknote will be placed into distribution by Sunday 13/09/1442 AH, corresponding to 25/04/2021, collectively with other current banknotes in all its denomination as official legal tender. The Central Bank asserted that the new Two Hundred denomination was printed according to the most advanced standards in the field of banknote printing. The new denomination is distinguished by various technical specifications, high-quality security characteristics, distinctive design, and attractive colors, which highlight the scheme of this denomination.

Remarking that the new banknote issues in gray color with an image of the founder King Abdul Aziz on the front of the banknote, the logo of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in 3D design, in addition to the Saudi Central Bank name, and the banknote value in the Arabic letters and numbers.The back of the banknote carries an image of “Qasr Al Hukm” in Riyadh City, the Saudi Central Bank name, and the banknote value in the English letters and numbers.