Dubai expat fined, jailed for shooting video in Tik-Tok

Dubai; A 34-year-old Bangladeshi expatriate working as a waiter at a restaurant in Dubai has been arrested. A Dubai court has sentenced the man to six months in prison and penalized him 5,000 dirhams for posting fake shots on social media in a Tik-Tok video clip. The court also ordered his deportation after serving his sentence.

The man who stays in Bur Dubai has been sentenced by a Dubai First Instance Court to life in prison for posting a video shot from an unoccupied parking area in Dubai that appears to be a crime by combining gunshots and people screaming. The incident took place on January 13. He was shooting a video and posting it on social media with sound effects. He confessed to police that he recorded the video from the parking area and added the sound of gunfire and people screaming in fear before it was posted to Tiktok.

His video, which has 11,400 followers on Tiktok was widely circulated. Following the virality of the video, Dubai police traced the source and arrested the suspect. Police confiscated two mobile phones of the accused and blocked Tiktok’s account. The defendant was charged with posting a video online that obstructed law and order.