Oxygen shortage: India receives 12 more empty oxygen containers from UAE

India has obtained 12 empty cryogenic tanks from the UAE and awaits to airlift six more next week to increase supply chains of life-saving gas during the Covid-19 emergency situation.

Since India is facing an intense shortage of medical oxygen in the Covid-19 fightback, Indian conglomerate Adani Group has been obtaining supplies from across the world.

In the UAE, the Group has obtained empty oxygen tanks from Dubai-headquartered Caley Energy.

“We’ve procured cryogenic tanks carrying liquid oxygen from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Bangkok, and Singapore with the help of multiple stakeholders. The big challenge we are facing in India is delivering oxygen in large volumes to different parts of the country. So, the empty oxygen containers procured from Dubai will enhance our logistical capabilities,” the Group’s spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

12 such containers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft.